Patriots have seven limited practice participants again on Wednesday

The Patriots closed out 2019 with seven players practicing on a limited basis and they opened up the new year the same way.

New England’s second injury report of the week is exactly the same as the one they turned in on Tuesday.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (groin), right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) were limited participants in the session.

McCourty and Brooks were the only players in that group who did not play in the Patriots’ Week 17 loss to the Dolphins. Assuming no one is downgraded for Friday’s practice, it would seem that most of the players slowed in practice should be able to go against the Titans on Saturday night.