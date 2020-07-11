Patriots settle grievances on Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez contracts

Michael David Smith
The Patriots have settled two longstanding grievances over former players’ contracts.

According to ESPN, the settlements have freed up more than $7 million in cap space for the Patriots, who were almost completely out of cap space.

The grievances came from Antonio Brown, who was cut one game after signing a one-year, $15 million contract, and Aaron Hernandez, who was cut less than a year after signing a five-year, $39.58 million contract.

Hernandez committed suicide in prison after he was convicted of murder, but the grievance with his estate was ongoing.

The Patriots now have $7.79 million in cap space.

