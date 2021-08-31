Patriots set to place Stephon Gilmore on PUP list; CB will miss 6 weeks

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots are placing cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list, according to multiple reports. Gilmore won’t be able to return to practice until after Week 6. He didn’t participate in a single practice during training camp, minicamp or organized team activities session this offseason after suffering a torn quad injury that required surgery.

Gilmore has expressed discontent with his contract at multiple points this offseason. He is on the final year of a five-year deal and will make $7.7 million in new money in 2021.

Gilmore, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019, was among the Patriots’ best players in 2020 before he suffered his season-ending injury.

At time of publication, New England had cornerbacks J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams. (But it’s possible one or many of those players will get cut for the 53-man roster trim.)

