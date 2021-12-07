Patriots set new mark for fewest pass attempts in game in franchise history

The Patriots set a new franchise record on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

From their days in Boston in the American Football League to the days of Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots have existed since the 1960s.

Never, in the 62-season history of the franchise, have they attempted as few passes as they did Monday night against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

In a 14-10 win on Monday Night Football dominated by wind gusts of up to 50 mph, Mac Jones attempted just three passes for New England, setting a new mark for the franchise for fewest pass attempts in a game -- beating out another game with infamous weather conditions from 1982.

In the "Snowplow Game" against the Miami Dolphins, a 3-0 Patriots win at old Foxboro Stadium, quarterback Steve Grogan completed 2 of 5 passes for 13 yards with an interception, good enough for a passer rating of 8.3.

Jones had a much better rating even in his limited sample Monday, completing 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and a passer rating of 84.0.

The Patriots rushed the ball 46 times Monday, accumulating 222 yards with a long of 64 on a Damien Harris touchdown run in the first quarter.