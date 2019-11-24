The New England Patriots beat the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 on Sunday to set one of the most impressive NFL records from their two-decade run of dominance.

The victory improves the Patriots' record to 10-1, and that means the defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 or more games in 17 consecutive seasons, breaking a tie with the San Francisco 49ers for the most in league history.

Here's a look at how the Patriots' and 49ers' 10-win season streaks compared through 16 seasons:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots could become the 1st team in NFL history with ≥ 10 wins in 17 straight seasons



1. Patriots - 2003/2018 - 16 seasons

1. 49ers - 1983/1999 - 16 seasons



details pic.twitter.com/LyC3jl69rN









— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 24, 2019

The last campaign in which the Patriots failed to win at least 10 games was 2002. They went 8-8 that season after winning Super Bowl XXXVI in dramatic fashion. The mediocrity didn't last long, though, as the Patriots went on to win the next two Super Bowl titles in 2003 and 2004. The Patriots actually had a streak of eight straight seasons with 12-plus wins snapped with an 11-5 record last season. Despite winning only 11 regular season games in 2018, the Patriots went on to win their sixth Super Bowl championship.

New England is the first team in 2019 to hit the 10-win mark, but it only led the AFC standings by one game over the Baltimore Ravens entering Week 12. The NFC-leading 49ers will improve to 10-1 if they beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots set new incredible NFL record with Week 12 win over Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston