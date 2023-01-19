Patriots set to host 2023 international game in Germany

Pack your bags, ladies and gentlemen. The New England Patriots are heading to Germany in the 2023 season.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs would be hosting games internationally in the 2023 season. With both teams set to host games in Germany, that would eliminate the Chiefs as the potential opponent for the Patriots.

This will be New England’s debut in the country as a designated team.

“We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement, via the official team website. “We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there. We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.”

More details will come later in the year, particularly the destination and opponents in both international matchups.

All of the Patriots’ previous international games have ended in lopsided fashion, culminating in a 3-0 record. The last matchup overseas came in a trip to Mexico City back in 2017, when the Tom Brady-led Patriots handed the Oakland Raiders a 33-7 blowout loss.

We’ll see if tradition holds true in 2023.

List

10 biggest cap hits for Patriots heading into 2023 offseason

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire