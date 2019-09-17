Has Eli Manning already played his final game against the New England Patriots?

Manning's Giants visit the Patriots in Week 6 this season, but it sounds like the veteran quarterback will be on the bench, as New York officially named rookie Daniel Jones its starting quarterback Tuesday.

It seemed possible that Jones could take Manning's job at some point this season after the Giants drafted him No. 6 overall. But it's still surprising to see a changing of the guard after just two weeks.

Manning wasn't getting the job done, though, as New York has scored just 31 points amid an 0-2 start. Jones offers promising upside, which the Patriots got a glimpse of in their preseason finale.

Jones now is in line to face New England when it counts, as he joins Luke Falk, Josh Allen and Case Keenum in an uninspiring lineup of QBs set to play the Patriots.

Patriots set to face Daniel Jones in Week 6 after Giants' QB shakeup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston