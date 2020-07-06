Patriots send season ticket holders plans for 2020 season

The Patriots are letting season ticket holders know that they expect the 2020 season to go on, but not like usual.

In a message sent to season ticket holders today, the team said it will offer free parking at Gillette Stadium and digital-only tickets in an attempt to make social distancing while getting in and out of the stadium easier and more convenient. The Patriots also left room for the possibility of canceled games.

“We are excited to welcome fans to Gillette Stadium in 2020,” the Patriots’ message said. “We know you, too, are eager to return and cheer on the Patriots together. However as previously communicated, if for any reason a game is cancelled this season or is unable to be played with fans, you will receive a full refund for the face value of your ticket (plus associated fees) OR you will have the option to apply the full amount of a cancelled game as a credit toward a future ticket purchase.”

The Patriots have also said that any season ticket holders who are elderly or have underlying health conditions can sit this year out and get their seats back in 2021. They are asking fans to let them know whether they’ll do that by July 31 — when the current plan says training camps will be open and the NFL will be on its way to getting the 2020 season started.

