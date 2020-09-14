Patriots send kicker Nick Folk back to practice squad

Patriots send Folk back to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks, it's unclear who will assume kicking duties.

After being added to the 53-man roster to play in Sunday's season-opener vs. the Miami Dolphins, kicker Nick Folk was reverted back to the practice squad on Monday. Also sent back to the practice squad was defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

Folk missed his lone field goal attempt vs. Miami -- a 45-yarder -- but converted all three of his extra points.

Although the Patriots technically are without a kicker on their 53-man roster heading into Week 2, that can quickly change. Folk can be added back onto the roster at any time, or the Patriots could choose to give rookie Justin Rohrwasser a shot.

Either way, they'll have a decision to make before the weekend. Sunday's Patriots-Seahawks matchup is set for a 8:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC.