Patriots select WR Ja’Lynn Polk with No. 37 pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New England Patriots got their receiver.

After trading down from No. 34 overall, the Patriots came back up on the clock and selected Washington receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with the No. 37 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Polk should add a boost to the Patriots’ ability to work outside the numbers due to his size and ability to consistently win in contested catch situations. It should be noted that Texas’ Adonai Mitchell was still on the draft board when this pick was made, which should raise some eyebrows.

Stay tuned to Patriots Wire for more on this developing story.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire