Patriots select UCF WR Javon Baker with the No. 110 pick in 2024 draft

The New England Patriots continue to build out their offense around No. 3 pick Drake Maye by selecting UCF wideout Javon Baker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with pick No. 110. The pick came to New England in part of the deal that saw the Patriots trade down from No. 34 to No. 37, where they selected WR Ja'Lynn Polk.

Baker -- already boasting NFL-ready size at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds -- is an elite route runner at heart. Known for creating separation through his bursts of speed and impressive footwork, Baker seemingly always finds a way to get open. Baker's biggest reason for falling in the draft, unlike Polk, were the occasional concentration drops.

Starting his four-year college career at Alabama behind the likes of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Baker logged just two receptions for 15 yards in his freshman season. Staying with the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season, Baker once again found himself buried in the depth chart behind Jameson Williams and John Metchie, logging just seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

After two years of finding himself on the wrong end of the depth chart, Baker entered the transfer portal and made the move to the University of Central Florida to make an instant impact. In his first season with the Knights, Baker logged 56 receptions for 796 yards across 14 games, finding the endzone five times.

Baker's senior year proved to be his most efficient yet, posting 1,139 yards across four fewer receptions (52) with seven touchdowns, averaging 21.9 yards per catch to earn a first first-team All-Big 12 Conference nod and an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

While excelling in the middle of the field, Baker joins fellow rookie teammate Polk in being versatile enough to play multiple receiving roles.