Patriots select TE superstar in ESPN’s way-too-early 2024 mock draft

The New England Patriots have had struggles finding stability at the tight end position ever since the departure of Rob Gronkowski. So a way-too-early ESPN mock draft has the Patriots using their 2024 first-round draft pick on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers would bring the explosive playmaking element that has been missing at the position for the Patriots. He has recorded 119 catches for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is a caveat to this draft selection. The Patriots would be taking Bowers 12th overall in the draft. That would likely mean the 2023 season will be a rough one. Here’s what ESPN’s Jordan Reid had to say about the pick:

Quarterback Mac Jones is in desperate need of pass-catching options, and Bowers would be a dynamic target. He is a 6-4, 230-pound game-changer who is physical at the catch point. Bowers is also a run-and-catch threat, privy to turning short catches into explosive scoring plays. He led all tight ends in receiving yards (942) and yards after the catch (523) last season, and he has the ability to unlock another dimension of the playbook for any NFL offense.

Bowers would be an immediate impact type of player for New England. That being said, Patriots fans are hoping the team finishes above .500 win percentage at the very least and is in the mix for a playoff spot.

More NFL Draft!

Deion Sanders tweets out to Patriots' final draft pick Twitter had varying reactions to Patriots' Day 3 draft picks Bill Belichick shares thoughts on defensive theme of draft

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire