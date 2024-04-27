Patriots select TE Jaheim Bell with No. 231 pick in 2024 NFL draft
The New England Patriots saved the tight end position for last, and they did so by grabbing Florida State’s Jaheim Bell, who was one of the more under-the-radar prospects on the board.
Bell’s versatility is obvious from the get-go considering he can line up as a receiving tight end and fullback. He’s a bit undersized at the tight end position, but he more than makes up for it as a playmaker.
The Patriots could be thinking of utilizing him more as a fullback blocker for Rhamondre Stevenson in the offensive backfield. That would also make him a threat as a play-action receiver or a runner in such sets.
This is another solid pick-up for the Patriots, who clearly came into the draft with the intentions of loading up the offense as much as possible. It was a job well done for a team that picked seven offensive rookies and only one defensive player.
That’s what happens when you have a top-10 defense and one of the worst offensive units in the league. Something needed to change.