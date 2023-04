The New England Patriots continued to stockpile defensive players by taking Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu with the No. 76 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

This is the Patriots’ third straight defensive pick of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire