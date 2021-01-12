Patriots select quarterback with upside in latest CBS mock draft

As the New England patriots 2021 offseason begins, it’s always fun to look at mock drafts to see who the experts have the Patriots selecting. With the 15th overall pick, New England certainly has a chance to select a top quarterback target.

In his latest mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS has the Patriots selecting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance only got to play in one game this season due to the Bison’s 2020 fall season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. A non-conference game, Lance went 15-of-30 on the afternoon, throwing for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

His 2019 statistics certainly showed what he could do with a full season. He threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also proved very effective at running the football, carrying the ball 169 times for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Wilson spoke about the upside that Lance could potentially bring to the table for New England.

The Patriots need a QB and the biggest question might be whether one will be available at No. 15. There’s a chance Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance and even Mac Jones are all off the board. If not, Lance could have the highest upside, even though he comes from an FCS program and only played one season.

Lance has the dual-threat ability that is so popular in today’s NFL. If some of the other big names are off the board by the time the Patriots pick at No. 15, Lance could be exactly what the organization is looking for. Lance could be the quarterback that could give a jobs to New England passing offense.

Related