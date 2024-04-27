Patriots select QB Joe Milton with No. 193 pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New England Patriots double dipped at the quarterback position in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting former University of Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.

Milton’s freakish arm talent alone was worthy of a flier for the Patriots, who also took Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the first round.

New England now has five quarterbacks in total on the roster, including Maye, Milton, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke. Seeing all of those guys in action should make for a fun training camp.

Stay tuned to Patriots Wire for more news on this developing story.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire