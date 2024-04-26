Patriots select QB Drake Maye with No. 3 overall pick

There was a thought that the New England Patriots might consider trading out of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft rather than select one of the three big quarterbacks. However, when it came down to it, the potential of former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was too good to pass up as they made him the No. 3 overall pick.

For much of the offseason, Maye was penciled in as the No. 2 quarterback in this class and would be the No. 2 pick. However, further study of the 21-year old Maye showed there are still inconsistencies to his game that will need to be coached out of him.

Maye might not be ready to start for the Patriots in Week One but there’s nothing about his game that says he cannot work through his issues and become an exceptional starting quarterback. The comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fit and the Patriots are hopeful they can build a dominant offense around him.

