Patriots select QB Drake Maye with 3rd pick in NFL draft

The New England Patriots selected University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.

Maye (6-4, 230 pounds) was widely considered the third-best quarterback in this year’s class, only behind USC’s Caleb Williams. Maye spent three years with the Tar Heels, starting in two seasons.

Maye had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He earned first-team All-ACC recognition, ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors in his first season as a starter.

Maye completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2022. Last year, he went 63.3% for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Maye also made plays on the ground in college, rushing for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 30 games at UNC. He now enters the NFL as a 21-year-old rookie.

