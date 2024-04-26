Patriots select QB Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The New England Patriots played with the idea of trading down enough to create pre-draft buzz, but when it was their turn on the clock, the organization stayed at No. 3 overall and selected top quarterback prospect Drake Maye at the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Multiple teams expressed interest in trading up, but the opportunity to land a franchise quarterback was too great for the Patriots to pass up in the end.

Some believe Maye has the greater upside of all of the quarterbacks on the draft board, including Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. He can make all of the throws, and his deep ball is particularly off the charts. His exceptional size and ability to scramble when things break down in the pocket also makes him dangerous.

With this draft pick, the Patriots can finally turn the page on Mac Jones, who was shipped off in a trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in free agency.

It’s a new era in New England with Maye as the center piece.

