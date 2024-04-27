Patriots select OT Caedan Wallace with No. 68 pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New England Patriots boosted their offensive line depth on Friday night by selecting Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace with the No. 68 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Wallace is a talented offensive lineman who was mostly overshadowed by first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu, but he more than held his own in the trenches. The Patriots clearly needed to boost their offensive front after drafting rookie quarterback Drake Maye on Thursday night.

