Patriots select LSU WR Kayshon Boutte in sixth round

The New England Patriots took their first receiver off the 2023 draft board in the sixth round on Saturday after selecting LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

There was a time when Boutte was considered one of the top receiver prospects in the country. We’ll see if he can become that player once again for the Patriots.

