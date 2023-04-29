Patriots select Georgia Tech DE Keion White in second round

The New England Patriots opened up Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday night by taking Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White with the No. 46 overall pick.

It’s the Patriots’ second pick of the draft after taking Christian Gonzalez in the first round on Thursday.

