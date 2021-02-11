Patriots select elite, athletic linebacker in first round of The Athletic mock draft

Could an impact linebacker be added to the New England Patriots? In a recent mock draft, that could be the case. Dane Brugler of The Athletic did a mock draft on Thursday, and in it, the Patriots drafted a talented linebacker.

Brugler had the Patriots landing Micah Parsons with the 15th overall pick. Parsons is widely considered the best defensive prospect in the draft, and he would instantly add a spark to the New England Patriots linebacking group. The linebackers could certainly use a boost, as several key veterans, most notably Don’t’a Hightower, are not getting any younger.

Parsons recorded 109 tackles in the 2019 season. He elected to up out of the 2020 season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

With the Patriots needing a playmaker at linebacker, Parsons could certainly be a good fit. The Patriots certainly have a lot of avenues to go down as they look to fill several holes on the roster.

Related