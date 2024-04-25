Patriots seem poised to pick Drake Maye, barring overwhelming offer

The first pick is a given. The second pick is getting there. The third pick also is becoming clear, with the only real question being the team that gets him.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston has posted this on X: "Expect the Patriots to take Drake Maye at number three tonight unless someone — Vikings or Giants — makes them an offer they just can’t refuse."

The Patriots have made it clear that they want an "unprecedented" offer. At some point, they might get a last, best offer from the Giants or the Vikings. The Patriots then will have to balance taking Maye versus accepting the compensation that is being offered.

However it plays out, there will be even more pressure on Maye to deliver. If/when the rejected offer becomes known, Patriots fans will be able to say, "You mean we could have had [insert terms] instead?" if Maye struggles. If a trade happens, Giants and Vikings fans will definitely know the investment made (and possibly squandered) to get him.

If the Patriots were fully committed to taking Maye, why even consider offers? Just take him. Their willingness to listen invites speculation as to whether this is all posturing aimed at getting even more for the Patriots than whatever the Giants or Vikings would otherwise offer.