Patriots scratch N’Keal Harry against Jaguars

The Patriots ruled wide receiver Nelson Agholor out of Sunday’s game because of a concussion, but that didn’t help N'Keal Harry find a role in the offense against the Jaguars.

Harry is inactive for the Week 17 game. The 2019 first-round pick appeared on the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a hip injury, but he wasn’t listed at all on Friday and had no injury designation for this weekend.

Harry has appeared in 11 games for the Patriots this season and he’s made four starts. He has 12 catches for 184 yards on the year.

Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, and Kristian Wilkerson are available at receiver for New England. Wilkerson was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

