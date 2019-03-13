Patriots scouts watch Kyler Murray, others at Oklahoma pro day originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As the countdown to the NFL's new year ticks on, the New England Patriots are hot on the scouting trail.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots had multiple scouts present at Oklahoma's pro day to watch Kyler Murray and other Sooners stars, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Wednesday.

No surprise here: Patriots have multiple sets of eyes at Oklahoma's pro day today. Kyler Murray the star of the show, but he has other teammates who could go early. Pocket-sized receiver Marquise Brown (weighed in at 169 pounds today) and offensive tackle Cody Ford among them. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 13, 2019

Murray, who didn't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, completed a throwing session Wednesday in Norman in front of a gaggle of scouts. He also weighed in at 205 pounds but didn't have his height checked, a notable development amid conspiracy theories that his 5-foot-10 measurement at the combine was "inflated."

The Heisman Trophy winner probably won't fall to the Patriots at No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft -- some believe he may go first overall to Kliff Kingsbury's Arizona Cardinals -- but New England may be in the market for a quarterback as Tom Brady enters his 20th NFL season.

Story continues

Murray wasn't the only Sooner the Patriots came to watch, though. Other potential NFL prospects out of Oklahoma who worked out Wednesday include wide receiver Marquise Brown, running back Rodney Anderson and offensive tackle Cody Ford.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.