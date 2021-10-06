Patriots scheduled to play against Stephon Gilmore, Panthers in Week 9

Patriots scheduled to play against Gilmore, Panthers in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots traded Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, ending the veteran cornerback's successful tenure with the AFC East franchise.

The Patriots and Gilmore could be seeing each other again in the near future, though.

A quick look at the schedule shows the Patriots and Panthers will square off in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium in Carolina.

So, if Gilmore is healthy and in the Panthers lineup, he'll play against the Patriots for the first time since leaving New England in just a few weeks.

Gilmore is currently on the PUP list and won't be eligible to make his Panthers debut until Week 7 at the earliest. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner is a much-needed addition to the Panthers secondary, a group that is without rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn due to injury.