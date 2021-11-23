Patriots schedule: Week 15 game vs. Colts moved to Saturday night

Patriots schedule update: Week 15 game vs. Colts bumped to Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots just added another primetime matchup to their schedule.

The Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

That Patriots-Colts game was tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 with a time to be determined, but it's now bumped up a day. New England and Indianapolis both will be coming off byes in Week 14, so the schedule change shouldn't impact them too much.

This matchup could have serious playoff implications: The Patriots are the AFC's No. 3 seed entering Week 12 at 7-4, while the Colts are just outside the final wild card spot at 6-5. This will be the Patriots' first visit to Indianapolis since a 34-27 road win over the Colts in 2015.

New England faces the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13 prior to its bye week, so Bill Belichick's club has two primetime games in a row after its showdown with the 8-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the Patriots' upcoming schedule from Week 12 through Week 15: