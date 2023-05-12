Patriots schedule: Looking at New England’s 2023 opponents

The road to the postseason could be a long and winding one for the New England Patriots heading into the 2023 season.

One look at the long list of expected playoff contenders on their regular season schedule is enough to drive even the most optimistic fans mad. With 17 games total, the Patriots are slated to face at least nine teams that clinched a playoff berth in 2022.

It’s a huge challenge that’s going to take a herculean effort from both players and coaches to overcome.

Can coach Bill Belichick turn the defense into an impenetrable beast to deal with all of the explosive offenses the Patriots will be facing? Can quarterback Mac Jones grow into his role well enough to get his team over the hump? Will the addition of Bill O’Brien at offensive coordinator make a big enough difference?

There are a lot of questions ahead for the Patriots when tackling this monstrous schedule. Let’s take a look at how their opponents finished last season:

Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 14-3, 1st in NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 12-5, 2nd in NFC East

New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-10, 3rd in NFC South

Las Vegas Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last season: 6-11, 3rd in AFC West

Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-8-1, last in NFC East

Indianapolis Colts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 4-12-1, 3rd in AFC South

New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-7-1, 3rd in NFC East

Los Angeles Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 10-7, 2nd in AFC West

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-8, 3rd in AFC North

Kansas City Chiefs

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 14-3, 1st in AFC West

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 5-12, last in AFC West

