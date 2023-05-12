Patriots schedule: Looking at New England’s 2023 opponents
The road to the postseason could be a long and winding one for the New England Patriots heading into the 2023 season.
One look at the long list of expected playoff contenders on their regular season schedule is enough to drive even the most optimistic fans mad. With 17 games total, the Patriots are slated to face at least nine teams that clinched a playoff berth in 2022.
It’s a huge challenge that’s going to take a herculean effort from both players and coaches to overcome.
Can coach Bill Belichick turn the defense into an impenetrable beast to deal with all of the explosive offenses the Patriots will be facing? Can quarterback Mac Jones grow into his role well enough to get his team over the hump? Will the addition of Bill O’Brien at offensive coordinator make a big enough difference?
There are a lot of questions ahead for the Patriots when tackling this monstrous schedule. Let’s take a look at how their opponents finished last season:
Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 14-3, 1st in NFC East
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 9-8, 2nd in AFC East
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 7-10, last in AFC East
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 12-5, 2nd in NFC East
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 7-10, 3rd in NFC South
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Last season: 6-11, 3rd in AFC West
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 13-3, 1st in AFC East
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 8-8-1, last in NFC East
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 4-12-1, 3rd in AFC South
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 9-7-1, 3rd in NFC East
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 10-7, 2nd in AFC West
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 9-8, 3rd in AFC North
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 14-3, 1st in AFC West
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 5-12, last in AFC West
