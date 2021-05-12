Patriots schedule 2021: What we know about dates, opponents amid reports

What we know about Patriots' 2021 schedule, per reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The puzzle pieces of the New England Patriots' 2021 schedule are starting to come together.

The NFL will release its full 2021 slate Wednesday night around 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the complete Week 1 schedule for all 30 teams. Several other games also were leaked Wednesday -- two of which directly involve the Patriots and an NFC South opponent.

Following a report that New England will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 (Oct. 3), The Athletic's Nick Underhill reports the Patriots will play the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 3 (Sept. 26) at 1 p.m. ET.

Assuming those reports are accurate, three of the Patriots' first four games are set:

Here's what we know about the Patriots' schedule so far.

That's no picnic for New England in their second season without Tom Brady. The Patriots have lost three of their last five games against the Miami Dolphins, who finished 10-6 last season and added a dynamic playmaker via the 2021 NFL Draft in No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle.

The Saints will be less formidable without retired QB Drew Brees, but they still won the NFC South at 12-4 last season. And then there's Brady's Bucs, who reeled off eight consecutive victories en route to a Super Bowl title in February.

So, Bill Belichick and the Patriots will have their work cut out for them out of the gate. Stay tuned for more schedule info as it becomes available.