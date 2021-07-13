Patriots schedule 2021: Joint practice dates with Eagles revealed

Dates confirmed for Patriots' joint practices with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are doubling down on joint practices later this summer.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they'll hold joint practices with the Patriots prior to their preseason game against New England on Aug. 19. Here's what that week looks like for New England:

Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17: Joint practices with the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET: Patriots at Eagles preseason game.

The Patriots will host the Giants for joint practices the following week before their preseason finale against New York on Aug. 29.

Bill Belichick's club didn't hold any joint practices in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the head coach is a big fan of the format as a way to scout players on opposing rosters. New England had sessions with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in 2019.

This year's practices with Philly should be interesting: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills are both former Eagles, while the NFC East squad has a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and new starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts after trading Carson Wentz.

The Patriots are set to begin training camp on July 28, and their first preseason game is against the Washington Football Team on Aug. 12.