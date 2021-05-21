Patriots schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Patriots will begin the season at home vs. the Dolphins. Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Patriots 2020 record: 7-9
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Key players: Cam Newton (QB), Stephon Gilmore (CB), Matthew Slater (WR/Special Teams), Hunter Henry (TE)
Patriots schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 vs. Dolphins, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/19 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/26 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/3 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 5: 10/10 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/24 vs Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/31 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/7 at Panthers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/14 vs Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/18 at Falcons, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon*
Week 12: 11/28 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/6 at Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: at Colts, date, time, and TV TBD
Week 16: 12/26 vs Bills, 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/2, vs. Jaguars, 1 PM CBS
Week 18: 1/9, at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers
Monday Night Football: Week 13 at Bills
Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Falcons
