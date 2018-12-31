Patriots schedule 2019: All opponents now set after Week 17 games
The New England Patriots now know all the teams they'll play in the 2019 NFL season.
The Pats won the AFC East for the 10th consecutive season, so they'll again play a first-place schedule. New England also will play each of the four NFC East and AFC North franchises.
Here are the Patriots' home and away opponents for 2019. Exact dates and times are not yet known.
HOME
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
AWAY
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
The Patriots still have work to do in the 2018 campaign. They secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their Week 17 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots are vying to become the first team to reach three consecutive Super Bowls since the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s.
