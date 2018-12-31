Patriots schedule 2019: All opponents now set after Week 17 games originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots now know all the teams they'll play in the 2019 NFL season.

The Pats won the AFC East for the 10th consecutive season, so they'll again play a first-place schedule. New England also will play each of the four NFC East and AFC North franchises.

Here are the Patriots' home and away opponents for 2019. Exact dates and times are not yet known.

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs

















AWAY

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

















The Patriots still have work to do in the 2018 campaign. They secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their Week 17 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots are vying to become the first team to reach three consecutive Super Bowls since the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s.

