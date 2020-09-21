What the Patriots are saying after a 35-30 loss to the Seahawks on primetime originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
It’s always an instant classic when the Seahawks play the Patriots. The last three matchups have come down to a goal line stop, and Seattle’s 35-30 win Sunday night was as dramatic as any of them.
L.J. Collier stuffed Cam Newton on the final play of the game to secure the win and hand New England its first loss of the season. Here’s what members of the Patriots had to say after the game.
HC Bill Belichick
(Opening comments…) We’ll start off with congratulating Seattle. It was a heck of a football game. They obviously played a little bit better than we did and deserved to win. They have a good football team. They have a great quarterback. I’m glad that we only have to play him once every four years. I think he’s a tremendous player. They have a lot of good players. In the end, we just came up a little bit short and I’m proud of the way that our guys competed here. We just didn’t quite have enough.
(On what he saw from Cam Newton and the attempted comeback at the end…) I thought Cam competed hard. We scored, covered the kick off, got the ball back and got it to the one yard line. Seattle made a good play. I’ll give them credit, they deserve the win.
(On how he would assess the offensive line today…) We competed hard, we did a lot of things well, we just came up a little bit short. There were good things in the game, but we just weren’t good enough. Seattle was a little bit better. They deserve credit for that.
(On the decision making on the final play at the goal line…) It was about what you would think it would be. We had one play to score and we tried to go with what we thought was our best play. What else is there to think about.
(On if execution was lacking on the final play…) No, I said at the beginning that I think Seattle made a good play. I think I said that at the beginning of this.
(On if the plays that Russell Wilson made were the difference in the game…) Russell Wilson is a great player. He does everything well. He’s extremely hard to defend and he hurt us tonight in pretty much every way possible. He’s very difficult to handle. They have some very good weapons with him that he can use - the running game, [Duane] Brown on the offensive line, they got the ball outside. He made three great throws on the three long touchdowns. Two of which were very well defended, the other one wasn’t bad, he had a guy right in his face and he still made a great throw. You just have to give him credit. He definitely stressed us a lot with his scrambles and his long balls, his accuracies on the zones. He just did everything well. He’s very, very hard to defend.
QB Cam Newton
(On how the final play unfolded from his point of view…) It was a great play by them. That’s a play that we had favored in the game and we ran it a couple of times. We figured that we went to the well one too many times, but at the end of the day, I still feel confident about it. We just have to execute. And I could have bounced it. I was looking at the clip. I just have to do better. I just have to do better here at the end. We put ourselves in a position to win and when you do that, you just have to finish and we didn’t do that today.
(On if he sensed Seattle had a beat on the final play…) No I just didn’t make everyone right. That’s the only thing I regret. In that type of situation, it’s humbling to be able to have the respect of the team to have the ball in my hands. I just have to deliver. I saw a clip of it and I could have made it right just by bouncing it. I was trying to be patient and thinking too much. Or I could have dove over the top. There’s so many things that flash through me and [when] you’re playing a fast defense like that, as soon as you guess, you’re wrong. I definitely learned from this. The play was there, the play had been there all game. Moving forward, we just have to scheme up things and being put in that situation again, hopefully we can have a better outcome.
DB Devin McCourty
(On his interception for touchdown…) “We talked about a lot of Wilson’s interceptions are really not bad decisions, a tipped ball or something like that. We knew that defensively we had to be very opportunistic because we aren’t going to get many chances. You saw that throughout the game, he just makes good decisions. He doesn’t try to force the ball and hold it and try to make a play with his legs. We just tried to take advantage of any opportunity we got.”
(On what he saw between Gilmore and Metcalf…) “There was a lot of extra nonsense honestly with all the after the whistle stuff. Guy (Metcalf) is a good player, Steph (Gilmore) is obviously one of the best players in this league, so just competition. One deep ball where Steph is in good coverage and he comes down with a really good catch and other than that those guys were just competing out there.”
(On what they can take from their big stop at the end to give their offense chance to win…) “That’s the NFL. It’s not always going to go the way you want. You never want to play a game and give up 35 points, but it happens. You have to stay in the moment and it came down to what we call four minute situation where you have to go out and get a stop. (Jonathan) Jones plays good coverage on a deep ball and that’s what it comes down to defensively. Even when it doesn’t go your way as a team, you get an opportunity to try to win the football game. We got off the field, offense got the ball and we got all the way down to the one-yard line and just fell short. I think we all understand the situational football, what we needed to do, all that stuff went well, we just didn’t make the one play and that’s what the game came down to.”
WR Julian Edelman
(On what to take away from tonight’s performance…) “You tip your hat to Seattle. They are a very good football team. But, you also have to look at the men in the locker room. We learned a lot tonight from these guys. When you’re down two scores with four minutes to go across the country against a really good football team and come back. We knew it was going to come down to the last play. We kept on saying that this whole week and it literally came to the last play. They got us, but we are proud of how we fought as a team.”
(On his final attempt to catch the ball in the end zone at the end of the game…) “It got on me quick and I didn’t make the play.”
(On going up against Jamal Adams…) “He’s a heck of a football player. He plays the game hard. Nothing but respect for him. They got banged up, so I don’t know if they planned necessarily for that. He made a bunch of plays, I made a couple plays, I mean it was going back and forth but they made more plays than us.”
CB Stephon Gilmore
(On what precipitated the scrap on the sidelines…) “Just two players competing. I felt like he was blocking me after the whistle. Just trying to keep my poise. Playing very physical between the lines and sometimes that’s what goes on.”
(On the big play for a touchdown against him…) “It happens. I think I was in good position. Russell Wilson threw a good ball. You have to keep fighting. I kept my leverage but he threw a good ball where I couldn’t get it, so hats off to him.”
(On going up against Metcalf…) “Russell Wilson is a great quarterback. He bought a lot of time and that’s what helped those guys out. He threw some great balls tonight. You just have to keep getting better, watch the film and keep competing.”
(On watching the last drive from his offense…) “I thought they were going to push it in. It was two great teams competing against each other. It came down to the one yard and they were able to make a play, so hats off to them.”