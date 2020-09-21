What the Patriots are saying after a 35-30 loss to the Seahawks on primetime originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s always an instant classic when the Seahawks play the Patriots. The last three matchups have come down to a goal line stop, and Seattle’s 35-30 win Sunday night was as dramatic as any of them.

L.J. Collier stuffed Cam Newton on the final play of the game to secure the win and hand New England its first loss of the season. Here’s what members of the Patriots had to say after the game.

HC Bill Belichick

(Opening comments…) We’ll start off with congratulating Seattle. It was a heck of a football game. They obviously played a little bit better than we did and deserved to win. They have a good football team. They have a great quarterback. I’m glad that we only have to play him once every four years. I think he’s a tremendous player. They have a lot of good players. In the end, we just came up a little bit short and I’m proud of the way that our guys competed here. We just didn’t quite have enough.

(On what he saw from Cam Newton and the attempted comeback at the end…) I thought Cam competed hard. We scored, covered the kick off, got the ball back and got it to the one yard line. Seattle made a good play. I’ll give them credit, they deserve the win.

(On how he would assess the offensive line today…) We competed hard, we did a lot of things well, we just came up a little bit short. There were good things in the game, but we just weren’t good enough. Seattle was a little bit better. They deserve credit for that.

(On the decision making on the final play at the goal line…) It was about what you would think it would be. We had one play to score and we tried to go with what we thought was our best play. What else is there to think about.

(On if execution was lacking on the final play…) No, I said at the beginning that I think Seattle made a good play. I think I said that at the beginning of this.

(On if the plays that Russell Wilson made were the difference in the game…) Russell Wilson is a great player. He does everything well. He’s extremely hard to defend and he hurt us tonight in pretty much every way possible. He’s very difficult to handle. They have some very good weapons with him that he can use - the running game, [Duane] Brown on the offensive line, they got the ball outside. He made three great throws on the three long touchdowns. Two of which were very well defended, the other one wasn’t bad, he had a guy right in his face and he still made a great throw. You just have to give him credit. He definitely stressed us a lot with his scrambles and his long balls, his accuracies on the zones. He just did everything well. He’s very, very hard to defend.

QB Cam Newton

(On how the final play unfolded from his point of view…) It was a great play by them. That’s a play that we had favored in the game and we ran it a couple of times. We figured that we went to the well one too many times, but at the end of the day, I still feel confident about it. We just have to execute. And I could have bounced it. I was looking at the clip. I just have to do better. I just have to do better here at the end. We put ourselves in a position to win and when you do that, you just have to finish and we didn’t do that today.

(On if he sensed Seattle had a beat on the final play…) No I just didn’t make everyone right. That’s the only thing I regret. In that type of situation, it’s humbling to be able to have the respect of the team to have the ball in my hands. I just have to deliver. I saw a clip of it and I could have made it right just by bouncing it. I was trying to be patient and thinking too much. Or I could have dove over the top. There’s so many things that flash through me and [when] you’re playing a fast defense like that, as soon as you guess, you’re wrong. I definitely learned from this. The play was there, the play had been there all game. Moving forward, we just have to scheme up things and being put in that situation again, hopefully we can have a better outcome.

DB Devin McCourty

(On his interception for touchdown…) “We talked about a lot of Wilson’s interceptions are really not bad decisions, a tipped ball or something like that. We knew that defensively we had to be very opportunistic because we aren’t going to get many chances. You saw that throughout the game, he just makes good decisions. He doesn’t try to force the ball and hold it and try to make a play with his legs. We just tried to take advantage of any opportunity we got.”

