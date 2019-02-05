Patriots savagely troll ESPN's Max Kellerman with Super Bowl parade sign originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots saw and heard the criticism hurled at them by ESPN First Take co-host Max Kellerman throughout the season and the playoffs. After winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Pats are having the last laugh.

Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts had some fun at Kellerman's expense during Tuesday's Super Bowl victory parade through the streets of Boston by displaying a sign with Kellerman's head and the caption "Haterade Player of the Year."

Kellerman responded with a tweet of his own:

Honored to accept this award https://t.co/Kykp6gcFti — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) February 5, 2019

Standing next to Roberts was Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has not been shy about sharing his feelings on Kellerman. He told the ESPN analyst to "stick to his boxing or whatever he does, his commentating" during a radio interview a few weeks.

The Patriots also tweeted out a video after their AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers that hit back at Kellerman and co-host Stephen A. Smith for their wrong predictions from First Take.

New England used media criticism as a source of motivation throughout the playoffs, and there's no question the Patriots will carry that grudge into their Super Bowl title defense in 2019.

