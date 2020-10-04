The Patriots may have dodged a bullet after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Every Patriots player was tested today after Newton’s test from Friday came back positive, and every player tested negative, according to multiple reports.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Patriots are out of the woods: It can take up to several days for an infected person to test positive, so it’s still possible that a teammate did contract the virus from Newton and just hasn’t tested positive yet.

Still, zero positive tests is good news. The Patriots may still be able to fly to Kansas City on Sunday and play against the Chiefs as soon as Monday.

Patriots’ Saturday COVID-19 tests produce no new positives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk