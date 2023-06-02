Patriots salary cap: Tracking New England’s $18 million in dead money

The New England Patriots have made it past June 1, which means the team’s salary will be less impacted by any trades or contract releases for the 2023 season.

When it comes to dead money, the Patriots are sitting at the middle of the pack in the NFL, mostly due to all of the money they had tied up in former tight end Jonnu Smith’s contract.

Dead cap is money or any guaranteed salary still being paid to players that were moved from the roster. The Patriots are currently sitting at $18,174,272 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Here are nine former Patriots players eating up a portion of the team’s salary cap ahead of the 2023 season:

TE Jonnu Smith

Dead cap hit: $12,810,000

K Jake Bailey

Dead cap hit: $2,370,000

Dead cap hit: $1,640,000

Dead cap hit: $333,334

Malcolm Butler

Dead cap hit: $250,000

Dead cap hit: $223,240

Dalton Keene

Dead cap hit: $208,073

Kevin Harris

Dead cap hit: $151,764

Dead cap hit: $120,076

