Patriots-Saints injury report: Josh Uche pops up

Key player pops up on injury report for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On the final injury report of the week, the New England Patriots had a surprise player pop up.

Second-year linebacker Josh Uche, who has record three sacks over New England's first two games, landed on the report with a back injury which made him a limited participant in Friday's practice. Uche is now one of three Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium, along with Trent Brown (calf) and Adrian Phillips (not injury related).

Brown was also a limited participant for the third day in a row and Phillips missed his second straight day of practice.

For the Saints, center Eric McCoy has been ruled out with a calf injury after missing his third day of practice in a row. No other New Orleans players have been ruled out of Sunday's game, although the team will be down three assistant coaches due to COVID-19 protocols.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:

New England Patriots (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Adrian Phillips (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OT Trent Brown (calf)

LB Josh Uche (back)

FULL AVAILABILITY

RB Damien Harris (finger)

LB Matt Judon (knee)

LB Kyle Van Noy (throat)

New Orleans Saints (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

G Calvin Throckmorten (knee)

DE Payton Turner (elbow)

FULL AVAILABILITY

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

DB P.J. Williams (back)