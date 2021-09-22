Patriots-Saints injury report: Damien Harris, Matt Judon added
Two key players added to Patriots injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots added two important players to their injury report as the team prepares for Week 3 vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Linebacker Matt Judon (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice while running back Damien Harris (finger) was limited. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who suffered a calf injury in Week 1 and missed Week 2, was limited as well. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was a full-participant after a throat injury kept him sidelined on Sunday.
For the Saints, center Erik McCoy (calf) was the only player to miss practice. Six players including defensive back Marshon Lattimore (hand) were limited.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:
New England Patriots (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matt Judon, Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OT Trent Brown, Calf
RB Damien Harris, Finger
FULL AVAILABILITY
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
New Orleans Saints (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C Erik McCoy, Calf
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Knee
CB Marshon Lattimore, Hand
G Calvin Throckmorten, Knee
LB Pete Werner, Hamstring
DB P.J. Williams, Back
DE Payton Turner, Elbow
FULL AVAILABILITY
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Calf