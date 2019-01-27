Patriots safety Patrick Chung trash talks Rams, Brandin Cooks responds originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Let the Super Bowl trash talk begin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the Patriots' sendoff rally Sunday at Gillette Stadium, safety Patrick Chung gave the Rams some bulletin board material when he said the Pats were "gonna go out there and kick their [expletive], baby!"

The message was received over at the Rams' rally, where ex-Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks responded to Chung's proclamation.

"Hey, Chung. We heard you talking that talk back there in Foxborough," Cooks said. "Let's get this straight."

At the Patriots' rally, Patrick Chung said, "We're gonna go out there and kick their ass, baby!" Then at the Rams' rally, Brandin Cooks told the crowd, "Hey Chung, we heard you talking that talk back there in Foxborough ... let's get straight," before dropping the mic on stage. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 27, 2019

The Patriots don't typically give their opponent any bulletin board material, so Bill Belichick may not have been as amped about Chung's comments as the 35,000 Patriots fans in attendance. Still, the exchange between Chung and Cooks undoubtedly was an entertaining way to get the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday started.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.