Patriots safety Kyle Dugger shares thoughts on severity of Adrian Phillips’ injury

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips left Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Safety Kyle Dugger played well in his absence, recording six tackles, including two tackles for a loss.

Phillips would finish with three tackles for the game, including one tackle for a loss. He has served as a key piece for the Patriots’ safety position ever since his arrival in New England. His veteran presence has been a source of stabilization for the team.

Dugger was able to give a small injury update on his teammate following the game, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“You’d have to ask him,” Dugger said in the Patriots locker room. “I’m not 100% sure, but I think he’s gonna be all right.”

The Patriots will need all hands on deck as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

