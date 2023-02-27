Patriots safety Devin McCourty lobbies for Jakobi Meyers’ return

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is advocating for the team to re-sign wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, a few weeks before he officially hits the free agent market.

McCourty made the pitch while coming to the defense of quarterback Mac Jones during an appearance on Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Football.” Jones has been under fire due to his roller-coaster performance last season and his outbursts of emotion on the field.

The quarterback enters a crucial third season, as the Patriots look to get back into the playoff picture in the AFC. McCourty put it all into perspective.

“I’m excited for [Jones] this year because now you get Billy O’Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator—great success, has done well everywhere he’s been offensively,” said McCourty. “He gets to come in and now work with Mac. He’s going to have stability around him. I think the team is going to go get another guy to be a receiver in that offense, hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back and be a part of it.”

Meyers has been a key contributor for the Patriots since he joined the organization in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He has been the top receiver, recording 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons.

New England will have many free agent decisions to make in the coming weeks, but the collective decision made on Meyers will have a major impact on the wide receiver room.

