Patriots safety Adrian Phillips named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots' Adrian Phillips named AFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips' excellent Week 8 performance against his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was rewarded Wednesday with a special honor.

He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Phillips is the first Patriots player to win this award since linebacker Kyle Van Noy in Week 4 of the 2019 season.

The veteran safety tallied two interceptions of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and he returned one of them for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave New England a 24-17 lead. Phillips also was credited with three tackles, two passes defensed and one quarterback hit in his team's 27-24 win at SoFi Stadium.

Phillips is the second Patriots player to win one of these weekly honors this season. Kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting four field goals in a Week 5 win over the Houston Texans.