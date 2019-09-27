Patriots work out Ryan Grant, three tight ends

The Patriots worked out free agent receiver Ryan Grant and three tight ends this week, Howard Balzer reports.

The Raiders cut Grant earlier this week.

He caught four passes for 14 yards the first two weeks of the season before being inactive for last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Grant, 28, has appeared in 80 games with 26 starts since Washington made him a fifth-round choice in 2014. He has 123 career catches for 1,333 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant spent 2018 in Indianapolis.

The Patriots also worked out tight ends Gabe Holmes, Eric Tomlinson and Ben Koyack. New England might need a tight end for this weekend with the only tight ends on the roster — Matt LaCosse (ankle) and Ryan Izzo (calf) — limited in practice this week with their injuries.