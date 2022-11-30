Patriots rule out two players, list six as questionable vs Bills

The New England Patriots were expected to rule out running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Thursday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills, and that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday.

They announced that both offensive standouts would be sidelined for what might end up being the most important game of the regular season for the Patriots.

No Harris means even more work will be heaped on Rhamondre Stevenson’s plate in what will surely be a very physical football game. Meanwhile, the Patriots’ offensive line has been an accident waiting to happen for most of the season.

Granted, they held up well without two starters in last Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but not having Wynn in this game could complicate things.

The Patriots also listed six players as questionable to play, including center David Andrews, receiver Jakobi Meyers, corner Jalen Mills, tackle Yodny Cajuste, corner Marcus Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers.

