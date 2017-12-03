Patriots rule out Trey Flowers, Trevor Reilly

The Patriots listed defensive end Trey Flowers as questionable on Friday, but they didn’t wait until Sunday to make a final decision on his status.

The team announced on Saturday night that Flowers has been ruled out for their matchup with the Bills in Buffalo. Flowers was limited in practice during the week due to a rib injury.

Flowers has played on 88 percent of the defensive snaps for New England this season and leads the team with six sacks, so his absence will be a significant one on the defensive line. Deatrich Wise, Eric Lee and Geneo Grissom, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, are on hand to join Lawrence Guy at defensive end on Sunday.

The Patriots also ruled out linebacker Trevor Reilly, who was questionable due to a concussion suffered when Reilly collided with Dolphins running back Senorise Perry on a kickoff last weekend. Perry is listed as questionable for Miami’s game against the Broncos.