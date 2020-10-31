Patriots rule out Stephon Gilmore, two others for Week 8 game vs. Bills

Patriots rule out Gilmore, Dugger and Herron for Week 8 game vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' injury situation keeps getting worse ahead of Sunday's pivotal Week 8 game on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots ruled out wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion), as well as defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) in Friday's injury report.

That list grew by three more players Saturday afternoon when cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle) were all downgraded from questionable to out.

Eight other Patriots players are still listed as questionable to play.

The loss of Gilmore is a substantial one for the Patriots. He's the team's best cornerback and the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner. He probably would've seen a lot of time matching up against the Bills' top wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Bills is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.