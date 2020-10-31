Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not make the trip to Buffalo, with the Patriots downgrading Gilmore to out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Gilmore injured his knee during a collision in Thursday’s practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. The Patriots listed Gilmore as a limited participant that day before he missed Friday’s practice.

The Patriots listed Gilmore as questionable on their status report.

J.C. Jackson, who was limited in Friday’s practice with a knee injury, is expected to replace Gilmore.

The Patriots also downgraded rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and rookie offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle) on Saturday, ruling them out.

The Patriots ruled out receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion) and defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) on Friday. The team is expected to place Edelman on injured reserve after he underwent knee surgery Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patriots rule out Stephon Gilmore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk