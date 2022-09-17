Patriots rule out safety Joshuah Blesdoe for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Pats rule out safety Joshuah Bledsoe for Week 2 vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't have safety Joshuah Bledsoe for Sunday's matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bledsoe was officially ruled out for the Week 2 showdown after being listed as questionable on the Patriots injury report. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a groin issue that sidelined him for the season opener.

Bledsoe did not play during his rookie season due to injuries. The 23-year-old will look to make his NFL debut next Sunday when the Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens.

The good news for New England is safety Adrian Phillips, who suffered a rib injury in Week 1, traveled with the team to Pittsburgh. He remains questionable to suit up along with offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle).

Kickoff for Pats vs. Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.