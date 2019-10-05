Patriots rule Rex Burkhead, Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner out for Sunday

The Patriots have downgraded running back Rex Burkhead and safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner to out for the game Sunday against the Washington Redskins, the team announced Saturday.

RB Rex Burkhead and DBs Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner have been downgraded to out for tomorrow's game. #NEvsWAS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2019

Burkhead has a foot injury, starting safety Chung an injured heel and Ebner, a core special teams player, a groin injury. They were originally listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

The Patriots re-signed safety Jordan Richards this week, likely because of the Ebner and Chung injuries. Richards, a second-round pick of New England from Stanford in 2015, was cut by the Oakland Raiders in training camp.

With Burkhead out, Sony Michel and James White could get additional snaps, along with Brandon Bolden and perhaps rookie running back Damien Harris, a third-round pick from Alabama (87th overall) whose playing time has been limited to four special teams snaps in the win over the Jets two weeks ago.

